Android Control Plugins

Caution:
We would highly recommend that you avoid manually locating, downloading, and installing control plugins. When you start AnyDesk and enable the option to download and set up the plugin, it will automatically find the best control plugin for your device.
Here, you can find all the control plugins available for the AnyDesk for Android client. These control plugins allow you to control your Android device when it is being connected to.
If your device does not have a dedicated control plugin and the ad1 control plugin is insufficient for your needs, please ask the manufacturer of your device to contact us and we can create one for them.
|Plugin
|Description
|ad1
|
General plugin if the device has no dedicated plugin. Due to the number of different Android environments, this plugin may work in unexpected ways. In many cases, this will only allow mouse control of your device and not the keyboard. In some cases, input control is not possible at all.
If you wish to have a dedicated plugin for your device, please ask the manufacturer of your device to contact us and we can create one for them.
|aosp
|Control plugin for AOSP-based devices.
|aosp2
|Secondary control plugin for AOSP-based devices.
|cipherlab
|Control plugin for CipherLab devices.
|dingtalk1
|Control plugin for DingTalk devices.
|formuler1
|Control plugin for Formular devices.
|formulergtv1
|Control plugin for Formular GTV devices.
|honeywell1
|Control plugin for select Honeywell devices.
|honeywell2
|Control plugin for select Honeywell devices.
|honeywell3
|Control plugin for select Honeywell devices.
|htc1
|Control plugin for HTC devices.
|intel1
|Control plugin for Intel-based devices.
|m3mobile1
|Control plugin for M3 Mobile devices.
|mobilebase1
|Control plugin for MobileBase devices.
|philips_xxBDL4050D
|Control plugin for Philips devices with model numbers that end with BDL4050D.
|philips_24BDL4151T
|Control plugin for Philips 24BDL4151T devices.
|pointmobile1
|Control plugin for Point Mobile devices.
|raymarine1
|Control plugin for Raymarine devices.
|rch1
|Control plugin for RCH devices.
|rch2
|Control plugin for newer RCH devices.
|savortex1
|Control plugin for Savortex devices.
|sei_robotics1
|Control plugin for Sei Robotic devices.
|styletronic1
|Control plugin for Styletronic devices.
|ugoos1
|Control plugin for Ugoos devices
|wishtel11
|Control plugin for Wishtel devices.